West Bengal train collision: Railways to hold inquiry into Kanchenjunga train mishap on June 19

Kanchanjungha Express, arrived at its destination station, Sealdah in Kolkata, in the early hours today after the completion of restoration work. A goods train allegedly disregarded a signal and hit the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express on Monday.

The Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, Northeast Frontier Railway, Janak Kumar Garg, will hold a statutory inquiry in connection with the Kanchenjunga Express tragedy that claimed 15 lives and left several injured will be held on June 19. The inquiry will be held at the ADRM/NJP's chamber from 10 am onwards on June 19. The inquiry may also be extended if required, according to a press release.

"Members of the public having knowledge relating to the incident and any other matter connected therewith may appear and tender evidence at the inquiry on the dates mentioned or write to the chief commissioner of railway safety," the official communication read. Meanwhile, several trains were cancelled while others were diverted today following the accident on June 17.

Train services resumed from the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district, where the accident took place. Surendra Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Katihar Northeast Frontier Railway, said, "Restoration work has been going on since night. The trail of an engine was carried out upline along with two goods trains and one Shatabdi train towards NJP (New Jalpaiguri Junction) yesterday. Since it is an accident site, the trial was done with some caution. Within half an hour, the line beside it will also be restored."

Kanchanjungha Express, arrived at its destination station, Sealdah in Kolkata, in the early hours today after the completion of restoration work. A goods train allegedly disregarded a signal and hit the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express near North Bengal's Jalpaiguri station at 8.55 am on Monday. The accident took place in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. At least 15 people died and over 25 people were injured in the accident.

A passenger who was present on the train when it met with an accident expressed concern and fear as she recalled the tragic incident. "I was in S7 when this accident took place. We are very afraid after this accident. My parents are also worried," she said.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier hit out at the central government over its alleged negligence towards Railways. Kanchanjungha Express runs between Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | Odisha: Curfew imposed in Balasore after clashes, internet services suspended