West Bengal train accident: 2 goods trains collide at Onda railway station at Bankura, video

West Bengal train collision: Two goods trains collided at Onda railway station in Bankura. Rail operation on Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line has been halted.

ANI tweeted, "14 trains cancelled, 3 diverted and 2 short terminated due to the derailment of goods train at Ondagram station of Adra Division today: South Eastern Railway."

