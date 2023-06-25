Search icon
West Bengal train accident: 2 goods trains collide at Onda railway station at Bankura, video

Two goods trains collided at Onda railway station in Bankura. Rail operation on Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line has been halted.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

ANI tweeted, "14 trains cancelled, 3 diverted and 2 short terminated due to the derailment of goods train at Ondagram station of Adra Division today: South Eastern Railway."

More details are awaited. 

