West Bengal to reopen schools, colleges from November 15 amid rise of COVID-19 cases

The Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal has decided to reopen schools even though the state has witnessed a significant rise in COVID-19 cases after the festival of Durga Puja took place.

In an administrative meeting that took place today, CM Mamata Banerjee announced that the state will reopen schools and colleges from November 15 and ordered the Chief Secretary to make sure that schools and their campuses are sanistised. Detailed guidelines and SOPs are yet to be released by the state.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had said that schools will reopen after Durga Puja on alternate days. Keep in mind, schools in West Bengal have been shut since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic's first wave hit the country.

West Bengal is not the first, but other states like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jammu, Haryana, Assam have also reopened schools for physical classes with 50 per cent attendance.

On the other hand, while other states seem to see a dip in coronavirus cases, the state of West Bengal has been recording a high number of COVID-19 cases even on the fourth consecutive day after the Durga Puja festival ended last week.

West Bengal has reported 989 new cases on Sunday that is higher than what was recorded on the previous day. With new cases adding on, the state witnessed 10 fatalities due to coronavirus.