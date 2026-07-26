West Bengal to get new Assembly building? CM Suvendu Adhikari hints at major change after delimitation

West Bengal could soon have a new Assembly building, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressing confidence that delimitation and the Women's Reservation Bill will significantly increase the Assembly's strength.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday announced the construction of a new Assembly building in the state, stating that the land for the project has already been identified. The CM informed about the plan for a new Assembly building while speaking in the current Assembly and said that the existing infrastructure would be insufficient to accommodate more legislators after the implementation of the delimitation exercise.

WB to build new Assembly building

''A new Assembly building will be built; land has already been identified. After the delimitation and the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, the number of seats is expected to increase to over 400. Therefore, sitting here in the current Assembly will not be possible,'' Adhikari said.

He also informed what will be done with the current Assembly building and added, ''This Assembly is a heritage structure. We will continue to use it as per requirements.

Adhikari on violent NEET students' protest in Kolkata

The Bengal CM condemned the attack on media and police personnel and said, ''Yesterday's protest was peaceful, but miscreants from Metiabruz, Khidderpore and Belgachia entered the rally and attacked mediapersons and police personnel. We have received written complaints from media persons.''

Adhikari said that seven cases have been registered in connection with the incident and around 70 people have been identified as miscreants. he also claimed that the protest was called by a person named Dedipya Ganguly, who was backed by the Left party earlier. He also said that the rally was initially peaceful, but it turned violent after miscreants joined the rally and targeted media persons and police.

Later, he also met the injured at the hospital and ensured the best possible treatment and initiate strict action against those responsible.