West Bengal to get 7 new districts, total tally reaches 30 | Check list

Earlier there were 23 districts in Bengal, now it has been increased to 30

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, on Monday announced that the state will get 7 new districts. With this, the total number of districts in West Bengal has now gone up to 30.

"Earlier there were 23 districts in Bengal, now it has been increased to 30. The seven new districts include Sunderban, Ichhamati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur, and one more district will be named in Basirhat", she said.



List of new districts

Sunderban

Ichhemati

Ranaghat

Bishnupur

Jangipur

Behrampur.

One more district will be named in the Basirhat region.

Full List of 23 (current) districts in Bengal

Alipurduar

Bankura

Birbhum

Cooch Behar

Dakshin Dinajpur (South Dinajpur)

Darjeeling

Hooghly

Howrah

Jalpaiguri

Jhargram

Kalimpong

Kolkata

Malda

Murshidabad

Nadia

North 24 Parganas

Paschim Medinipur (West Medinipur)

Paschim (West) Burdwan (Bardhaman)

Purba Burdwan (Bardhaman)

Purba Medinipur (East Medinipur)

Purulia

South 24 Parganas

Uttar Dinajpur (North Dinajpur)

The CM also said that there would be a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, with inclusion of four to five new members.

The move comes amid the Partha Chatterjee cash-for-jobs scam.

READ| West Bengal cabinet set for reshuffle, CM Mamata Banerjee to add 4-5 new faces