Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

West Bengal to get 7 new districts, total tally reaches 30 | Check list

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, on Monday announced that the state will get 7 new districts. With this, the total number of districts in West Bengal has now gone up to 30. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 02:22 PM IST

West Bengal to get 7 new districts, total tally reaches 30 | Check list
Earlier there were 23 districts in Bengal, now it has been increased to 30

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, on Monday announced that the state will get 7 new districts. With this, the total number of districts in West Bengal has now gone up to 30. 

"Earlier there were 23 districts in Bengal, now it has been increased to 30. The seven new districts include Sunderban, Ichhamati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur, and one more district will be named in Basirhat", she said.


List of new districts 

  • Sunderban
  • Ichhemati
  • Ranaghat
  • Bishnupur
  • Jangipur
  • Behrampur.
  • One more district will be named in the Basirhat region.

Full List of 23 (current) districts in Bengal

  • Alipurduar
  • Bankura
  • Birbhum
  • Cooch Behar
  • Dakshin Dinajpur (South Dinajpur)
  • Darjeeling
  • Hooghly
  • Howrah
  • Jalpaiguri
  • Jhargram
  • Kalimpong
  • Kolkata
  • Malda
  • Murshidabad
  • Nadia
  • North 24 Parganas
  • Paschim Medinipur (West Medinipur)
  • Paschim (West) Burdwan (Bardhaman)
  • Purba Burdwan (Bardhaman)
  • Purba Medinipur (East Medinipur)
  • Purulia
  • South 24 Parganas
  • Uttar Dinajpur (North Dinajpur)

 

The CM also said that there would be a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, with inclusion of four to five new members.

The move comes amid the Partha Chatterjee cash-for-jobs scam.

READ| West Bengal cabinet set for reshuffle, CM Mamata Banerjee to add 4-5 new faces

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 admit card expected TODAY, exam from August 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.