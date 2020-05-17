West Bengal to announce new lockdown norms by May 18 afternoon

The new guidelines for Lockdown 4.0 are expected to be announced today.

As the country proceeds towards the end of lockdown 3.0, the Centre is yet to notify guidelines for the next phase of the lockdown starting from tomorrow (May 18). In such a situation, the West Bengal government stated on Sunday that the status quo will be maintained until further notification, and it will announce a comprehensive plan for lockdown 4.0 on Monday afternoon.

"No advisory yet received from GOI till today evening on lockdown update. Status quo with same arrangements to continue in WB until further notification. We will notify our comprehensive plan tomorrow afternoon," Home Department of government of West Bengal tweeted.

No advisory yet received from GOI till today evening on lockdown update. Status quo with same arrangements to continue in WB until further notification. We will notify our comprehensive plan tomorrow afternoon. — HOME DEPARTMENT - GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL (@HomeBengal) May 17, 2020

The new guidelines for Lockdown 4.0 are expected to be announced today. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself said that this next phase of the lockdown will have new norms and guidelines.

According to sources, there might be considerable relaxation regarding transportation. With the exception of containment zones, the central government might allow buses, cabs, and autos to ply on red, orange, or green zones, varying with each state or region in question.

There may also be an exemption to run factories or industries again, but authorities will have to make necessary arrangements for the state to carry workers and workers. Offices and workplaces might get approval to operate with more employee strength. Earlier, industries had requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to raise the cap of workforce participation to 50% from the current 33%.

Centre may also redefine 'red zones' across the entire country. However, this does not mean a complete relaxation of the pre-existing lockdown restrictions, norms and protocols necessitated by the COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic is still spreading like wildfire across India. The most important aspect remains that citizens will have to ensure that they adhere to the basic guidelines of physical distancing, wearing face masks, sanitization, etc.

It is likely though that passenger trains will not run at the moment, but special trains will ply as before. An increase in the number of trains and routes of special trains is also being discussed upon.

The resumption of operations of domestic flights from May 18 is another aspect that is being considered. Domestic flights can begin operations on selected routes. The frequency will be kept low in the first phase, which can be increased in the coming days or months. However, many states are currently protesting the resumption of flight services insisting that it might potentially increase the risk of contamination.