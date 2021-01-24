West Bengal: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan opens up on 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, here's what she said

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan on Saturday (January 23) strongly condemned the incident of crowd raising 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee came to the stage to address an event which was held to commemorate the 125th bith anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The sloganeering left CM Mamata Banerjee very upset and she refused to address the event.

Taking to Twitter, the sitting MP from Basirhat wrote: "Ram ka naam gale laga ke bolo na ke gale dabake I strongly condemn the shouting of political and religious slogans at government functions to celebrate the legacy of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary celebrations."

à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤•à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤—à¤²à¥‡ à¤²à¤—à¤¾à¤•à¥‡ à¤¬à¥‹à¤²à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¤¿ à¤—à¤²à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¬à¤¾à¤•à¥‡ à¥¤ I strongly condemn shouting of political and religious slogans at Government Functions to celebrate legacy of Freedom Fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary celebrations. #SaveBengalFromBJP #Shame — Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (@nusratchirps) January 23, 2021

CM Mamata objected to the shouting of political and religious slogans at government functions and said, "I think the government's program should have dignity. This is not a political program. It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything," she said. The TMC supremo aid 'Jai Hind, Jai Bangla' and then decided to sit next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event was being held at Kolkata's famous Victoria Memorial. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present during the event.

TMC later issued a statement and said, "During government of India's event on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, 'Jai Sree Ram' slogans were hurled. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee protests for not maintaining decorum at a Government event and reducing it to a political event by limiting her address to Jai Hind and Jai Bangla."