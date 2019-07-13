West Bengal: TMC leader's husband shot dead in Murshidabad

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Humaipur village head Ardosa Bibi's husband, Sofiul Hasan, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Pradipdanga village on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred while Hasan was on his way towards Hariharpara in a car.

The ruling TMC has blamed BJP for the attack and called for a 12-hour shutdown in Chinsurah to protest against the incident.