Trending#

World Cup 2019

Kabir Singh

Virat Kohli

Narendra Modi

Rohit Sharma

  1. Home
  2. India


West Bengal: TMC leader's husband shot dead in Murshidabad

The incident occurred while Hasan was on his way towards Hariharpara in a car.


Representational image

Share

Source

ANI

Updated: Jul 13, 2019, 12:08 AM IST

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Humaipur village head Ardosa Bibi's husband, Sofiul Hasan, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Pradipdanga village on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred while Hasan was on his way towards Hariharpara in a car.

The ruling TMC has blamed BJP for the attack and called for a 12-hour shutdown in Chinsurah to protest against the incident.

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox