West Bengal: Tiger mauls fisherman in Sunderbans, drags body into jungle

In an unfortunate incident that happened in Sunderbans, West Bengal, a fisherman who went fishing in the river was attacked by a tiger and then dragged into the jungles. His body could not be found, leaving the family extremely distraught.

The deceased fisherman has been identified as Uday Mistry, a 60-year-old male. At the time of the incident, Mistry was fishing in the river with another friend and then a tiger came out of the forests and attacked him. Then the tiger proceeded to drag him into the jungles.

Uday Mistry's friend could not do anything to save him.

In order to provide food for the family, the fishermen went to a river in the dense forests of Sunderbans to catch fishes.

The family's loss was amplified by the fact that they could not perform the last rites as his dead body could not be found.