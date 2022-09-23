Search icon
West Bengal teacher recruitment scam: TMC MLA moves to Supreme Court challenging CBI probe

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya challenged the Calcutta High Court's order for his removal from the chair of WBBPE president.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 08:25 PM IST

Trinamool Congress legislator and former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), Manik Bhattacharya, on Friday approached the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court upholding an earlier order passed by the same court for a CBI probe into the primary teachers' recruitment scam in the state.

Bhattacharya also challenged the Calcutta High Court's order for his removal from the chair of WBBPE president. On September 2, a division bench of the high court had upheld a June 16 order of the same court calling for a CBI probe into the recruitment scam and removal of Bhattacharya from the chair of WBBPE president.

On Friday, Bhattacharya approached the apex court challenging the September 2 order. It is learnt that the Supreme Court has accepted his petition and scheduled it for hearing on September 27. Recently, the CBI had submitted a report to a special court of the agency on the progress made in its investigation into the multi- crore recruitment irregularities in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

In the report, the CBI sleuths pointed out how former state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee ignored several complaints against Manik Bhattacharya regarding the latter`s involvement in `rampant corruption` in the primary teacher`s recruitment process.

The CBI counsel had referred to an SMS that came on Chatterjee's mobile phone, complaining about Bhattacharya indulging in malpractices. However, the CBI pointed out, instead of acting on that complaint, Chatterjee had forwarded the message to Bhattacharya.

Chatterjee, the prime accused in the WBSSC recruitment scam, is currently in judicial custody and will be presented before the court on October 5. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe into the matter, has already questioned Bhattacharya a couple of times. Earlier, a lookout notice was issued against Bhattacharya for preventing him from leaving the country.

