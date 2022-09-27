West Bengal SSC scam: After Partha Chatterjee, NBU VC Subires sent to judicial custody in school jobs probe

West Bengal school jobs scam (Representational image)

Another arrest has been made in the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam after Partha Chatterjee, with North Bengal University vice-chancellor Subires Bhattacharyya being sent to judicial custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case.

Bhattacharyya was arrested by the CBI in the SSC recruitment scam, and was remanded to judicial custody by a special court in Kolkata on Monday, as per PTI reports. It was alleged that the NBU VC was directly involved in the scam by manipulating the scores of the candidates.

Bhattacharyya, the former School Service Commission (SSC) chairman, was arrested on September 19 and has been in CBI remand since then. The agency prayed for further CBI custody of Bhattacharyya for questioning him.

Rejecting the agency's prayer, the Alipore court sent Bhattacharyya to judicial remand till October 10. Opposing the CBI's prayer, Bhattacharyya's counsel Tamal Mukherjee submitted that despite having his custody for six days, the NBU VC has not been questioned by the agency.

The CBI has alleged that he was involved in the manipulation of scores of candidates before the panel was prepared for giving jobs of teachers in state government-sponsored and aided schools to undeserving persons.

Bhattacharyya was the chairman of SSC from 2014 to 2018, when Partha Chatterjee was the state's Education minister.

Chatterjee, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its investigation into the alleged money trail in the SSC recruitment scam, is at present in judicial custody. Bhattacharyya is the vice-chancellor of NBU since February 2018.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee in the school jobs recruitment scam, after hoards of cash and gold were recovered from the latter’s residence.

The scam regarding the West Bengal teacher jobs broke out when many candidates alleged that people with lower scores on the exams were chosen over them.

(With PTI inputs)

