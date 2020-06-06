West Bengal: Special 'immunity-boosting' sweet in market to fight COVID-19

Headlines

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio rolls out 5G service in 26 Ghz band, claims top speed of...

Independence Day 2023: President Murmu stresses on maintaining spirit of harmony in her address to nation on I-Day eve

Abhishek Bachchan reveals dad Amitabh Bachchan reaches KBC set hours early to rehearse lines everyday: 'That's genuine'

Jacqueliene Fernandez shares unseen glimpses of her fun-filled 38th birthday bash with friends in New York

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio rolls out 5G service in 26 Ghz band, claims top speed of...

Independence Day 2023: President Murmu stresses on maintaining spirit of harmony in her address to nation on I-Day eve

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

10 fish that can survive without oxygen 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Watch: Beas River Flowing In Full Spate In Mandi, Himachal Pradesh As Downpour Continues

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

Abhishek Bachchan reveals dad Amitabh Bachchan reaches KBC set hours early to rehearse lines everyday: 'That's genuine'

The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar-starrer to hit theatres on this date

HomeIndia

India

West Bengal: Special 'immunity-boosting' sweet in market to fight COVID-19

In West Bengal, there are 4025 active coronavirus cases, 2912 have recovered, and 366 people have died.

article-main
Latest News

Pooja Mehta

Updated: Jun 06, 2020, 05:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

At a time people are wondering about what to eat and what not to eat, a famous sweet shop in Kolkata has come up with an innovative sweet called 'Immunity Sandesh.'

Sandesh is a traditional Bengali sweet besides the other famous varieties of mishti doi, and Rosogolla. Sandesh is a sweet made with ‘Chena’ or cottage cheese with flavours and sweetener.

However, amidst the fast-spreading coronavirus, 'Immunity Sandesh' is touted to be good for the immune system.

The sweet shop owner, Sudip Mullick says that this sweet has been made entirely without any artificial ingredients or sweetener. It is made with Himalayan honey making it healthy and low on calories. The sweet contains close to 15 ingredients having medicinal properties - turmeric, honey, tulsi, cardamom, jasthi and others besides nuts and dry fruits.

The sweet is placed in the display racks in the morning and by afternoon it’s all sold out. People from far away places are coming to buy this innovative sweet which they haven’t seen or heard of.

In West Bengal, there are 4025 active coronavirus cases, 2912 have recovered, and 366 people have died.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 236657, including 115942 active cases, 114073 cured/discharged/migrated, and 6642 deaths.

India has now reached the sixth spot in the world ranking with respect to the number of COVID-19 cases.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Uttarakhand rains: 5 killed in landslide on Kedarnath Yatra route, IMD issues orange, red alerts for 3 days

From tradition to innovation: Rethinking Indian laws for a changing society

Meet IIT grad who left high-paying job in US, built dairy farm in India with Rs 64.5 crore turnover

Nuh incident: Hindu outfits hold 'Mahapanchayat' in Palwal, to decide on next yatra

Hariyali Teej 2023 Date, time: Significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi of sawan teej

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE