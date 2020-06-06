West Bengal: Special 'immunity-boosting' sweet in market to fight COVID-19

In West Bengal, there are 4025 active coronavirus cases, 2912 have recovered, and 366 people have died.

At a time people are wondering about what to eat and what not to eat, a famous sweet shop in Kolkata has come up with an innovative sweet called 'Immunity Sandesh.'

Sandesh is a traditional Bengali sweet besides the other famous varieties of mishti doi, and Rosogolla. Sandesh is a sweet made with ‘Chena’ or cottage cheese with flavours and sweetener.

However, amidst the fast-spreading coronavirus, 'Immunity Sandesh' is touted to be good for the immune system.

The sweet shop owner, Sudip Mullick says that this sweet has been made entirely without any artificial ingredients or sweetener. It is made with Himalayan honey making it healthy and low on calories. The sweet contains close to 15 ingredients having medicinal properties - turmeric, honey, tulsi, cardamom, jasthi and others besides nuts and dry fruits.

The sweet is placed in the display racks in the morning and by afternoon it’s all sold out. People from far away places are coming to buy this innovative sweet which they haven’t seen or heard of.

In West Bengal, there are 4025 active coronavirus cases, 2912 have recovered, and 366 people have died.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 236657, including 115942 active cases, 114073 cured/discharged/migrated, and 6642 deaths.

India has now reached the sixth spot in the world ranking with respect to the number of COVID-19 cases.