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West Bengal Shocker: Mamata Banerjee slaps TMC party worker amid rally chaos; Watch video

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slapped a TMC worker outside her Kalighat residence after a youth rally turned violent in Kolkata. The protest over the Baruipur case led to clashes, 41 injured. TMC blamed BJP for disruption.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 07:56 PM IST

West Bengal Shocker: Mamata Banerjee slaps TMC party worker amid rally chaos; Watch video
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Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee lost her temper and slapped a party worker on Wednesday outside her Kalighat residence in Kolkata. The incident happened after her party’s youth wing rally descended into violence and was caught on camera.

What Happened Outside Mamata Banerjee's Residence

According to party sources, several TMC workers were injured during the rally. Banerjee had stepped in to arrange vehicles to take the injured to hospitals and was directing workers to clear the passage for ambulances. 

Amid the commotion, a party worker standing behind her tried to form a protective cordon. Banerjee turned and slapped him. The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

The Trinamool Congress (Mamata faction) has not issued an official statement yet.

Youth Wing Rally Turns Violent, TMC Blames BJP

The slap came after a TMC student and youth wing rally in Kolkata turned chaotic. The march was organised to protest the alleged rape and murder of a minor in Baruipur. It was moving from Ballygunge Phari to Hazra with Calcutta High Court permission.

TMC alleged that BJP supporters infiltrated the procession and tried to block it. The confrontation led to sloganeering, scuffles, and physical clashes. Eggs were thrown at party leaders and chor-chor slogans were raised.

The party said that despite Kolkata Police and central forces being present, the situation was not controlled. TMC claimed 41 workers, supporters and leaders were injured and admitted to SSKM Hospital. It accused ‘BJP goons’ of attacking its workers. The BJP has not responded to the allegations yet.

Police Probe Underway

Police said an investigation into the clashes and the viral videos from the rally is underway. Further details are awaited.

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