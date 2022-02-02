West Bengal schools, colleges to reopen from tomorrow amid relaxed Covid-19 curbs

With the decrease in the daily Covid-19 cases in the state, the West Bengal government has decided to ease some of the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus. With the ease of Covid-19 curbs, the educational institutes in the state are also set to reopen.

The West Bengal government has decided to reopen the schools and colleges in the state from tomorrow, February 3, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced in the press conference on Monday. The schools are being reopened for students of classes 8 to 12 for now.

The colleges, universities, and other higher educational institutes have also been allowed to conduct physical classes by the West Bengal government from February 3. Till now, all the classes and educational activities were being conducted online.

CM Mamata Banerjee further announced that with the ease of several Covid-19 restrictions, the working capacity in private offices can be increased from 50 percent to 75 percent, since the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state is declining.

The restaurants and bars in West Bengal have also been allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity. Similarly, the capacity in sports arenas has also been increased from 50 percent to 75 percent, with strict Covid-19 norms in place.

Local trains and metros, which were earlier operating at just 50 percent seating capacity, can now operate at 75 percent seating capacity. All passengers will have to wear a mask and maintain proper social distancing norms while travelling in public transport.

While announcing the ease of Covid-19 curbs, the West Bengal CM further said that flights from Mumbai and Delhi will now operate on a daily basis. Meanwhile, flights from Bengaluru will only be allowed thrice a week – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The West Bengal government has also lifted the flight ban to the UK in view of the drop in Covid-19 cases. Incoming flights to Kolkata from the UK are now allowed, subject to RT-PCR test on arrival, the government order said.