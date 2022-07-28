Masoor dal, cream crackers: Know what Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee had for dinner in ED custody

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee (File photo)

West Bengal cabinet minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee were taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to a major money laundering case associated with the SSC scam in the state.

Associated with the West Bengal SSC scam, both Chatterjee and Mukherjee were questioned by the ED regarding the assets and cash seized from the latter’s residence. The central agency questioned them for long hours, during which meals were provided to both.

According to sources, Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee had plain dinner while he remained in ED custody last night, which included a small amount of rice, masoor dal, capsicum, eggplant sabzi, and one roti.

During the hours-long questioning by ED officials, Chatterjee had six cream crackers and four cups of green tea. After the questioning, he was returned to the custody of the agency, where he took sleeping pills and took rest. Arpita Mukherjee had the same dishes for lunch.

According to ED sources, Arpita Mukherjee remained stressed and under pressure during the questioning, and cried twice during the long hours of questioning. The sources also said that she was talking about her mother and grandmother while she remained in custody.

In recent developments, the ED raided the house of arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee on Wednesday and has so far recovered Rs 27 crore 90 lakh in cash along with gold jewellery and bars worth Rs 4.31 crore, according to Zee sources. The ED has also seized unverified land papers in large numbers.

The huge cash of cash and gold was found five days after the agency seized more than Rs 21 crore in cash, besides jewelry and foreign exchange from another flat of Mukherjee, who was also arrested on July 23. Till now, the ED has conducted several raids in multiple residences of the minister’s aide in relation to the school jobs scam.

