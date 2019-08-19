West Bengal: School in Hooghly gives salt and rice instead of midday meal, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee expresses outrage

However, the students are given salt rice and foam rice for their midday meal. The menu was even written on the school board

Under the midday meal scheme, the students of Balika Bani Vidya Mandir school in Hoogly were supposed to be given soybeans, eggs, vegetables- rice. However, the students are given salt rice and foam rice for their midday meal. The menu was even written on the school board.

The Managing Committee chairman, Gaurikanta Mukherjee has blamed six teachers for the shutdown in the midday meal.

He said, " These teachers are not abiding by the TIC agreement assigned by the Management association"

Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP from Hooghly, rushed to Balika Bani Vidya Mandir school after receiving reports of malpractice and confronted the school authorities about this issue.

Expressing her outrage over the issue, Locket Chatterjee said, " Those who snatched away the food from the children's mouth will not be spared", Zee 24 ghanta quoted Locket Chatterjee as saying.

Locket Chatterjee also talked to the students of the Government school and inquired about the school's condition.