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West Bengal's new CM swearing-in on May 9; BJP times oath-ceremony with Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary

West Bengal Oath Ceremony Date: BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya confirmed that new the new CM in Bengal will take oath on May 9.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 05, 2026, 12:36 PM IST

West Bengal's new CM swearing-in on May 9; BJP times oath-ceremony with Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Tuesday that West Bengal’s new Chief Minister will be sworn in on May 9, after its decisive win in the Assembly polls. State BJP President Samik Bhattacharya said arrangements for the ceremony have begun, while internal discussions on the CM pick are still ongoing.

This comes after the BJP’s historic victory in the state, which brings it to power in West Bengal for the first time and ends the Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s long tenure.

"The oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of West Bengal will take place on 9th May..." BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya told news agency ANI.

Why BJP picked May 9 for oath taking ceremony?

The date coincides with Rabindra Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. People familiar with the party and the formation process indicate the date was chosen to represent a new chapter in the state.

After the BJP’s historic win in West Bengal, Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to meet the state’s top leaders in Delhi. The meeting will likely decide the next Chief Minister.

BJP ends TMC's era

With 206 seats, the BJP secured well over a two-thirds majority in the West Bengal assembly polls.  The win brings the TMC’s 15-year rule to a close and decisively realigns the state’s political and ideological landscape.

In a major upset, TMC supremo and CM Mamata Banerjee was defeated in Bhabanipur by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. 

This is the first time since 1972 that West Bengal looks set to have the same party governing both the state and the Centre, a shift that carries deep administrative and political weight.

Addressing jubilant BJP workers at party headquarters after the win in Bengal, PM Narendra Modi said the state was finally free from fear. He emphasised that it was time for transformation, not revenge, and called on all parties to abandon political violence and prioritise the state’s future.

"As Bengal enters a new phase of change, I also want to make an earnest appeal to every political party in Bengal. Over the past decades in Bengal, countless lives have been ruined due to political violence. I firmly believe that this election culture of Bengal must change from today onwards.

"Aaj jab BJP jeeti hai, toh badla nahi, badlav ki baat honi chahiye; bhay nahi, 'bhavishya' ki baat honi chahiye (Today, when the BJP has won, the talk should not be of revenge, but of change; not of fear, but of the future)," he said and urged the parties to end the vicious circle of violence.

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