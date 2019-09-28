West Bengal's Midnapore becomes 5000th railway station to get free public Wi-Fi

Earlier this month, Assam's Tinsukia had become the 4,000th railway station in the country to have free public Wi-Fi service.

The Indian Railways has achieved the target of installing free public Wi-Fi at 5,000 railway stations across the country. Indian Railways-owned Rail Tel installed Wi-Fi at Midnapore Railway Station in West Bengal to touch the milestone.

"Midnapore in West Bengal has become the 5000th railway station to be Wi-Fi enabled. Due to the relentless efforts of Railway officials to ensure digital empowerment, locals and passengers are now connected to free and fast internet in and around 5000 stations of the country," the Railway Minister tweeted from his official handle.

Free Wi-Fi services are being provided to passengers under 'RailWire'- the retail Broadband initiative of RailTel catering to Enterprises, SMEs and homes.

To use the free public Wi-Fi service, users will have to verify their mobile numbers through a one-time password (OTP).

As many as 3,000 railway stations had free Railwire Wi-Fi service by August 19.

RailTel started the project of providing Wi-Fi facility at railway stations in January 2016 from Mumbai Central station in Maharashtra. It was the first station to have fast and free RailWire.

"RailTel roped in Tata Trust for providing Wi-Fi at B, C, D and E category stations across the country. Once completed all Railway stations (except the halt stations) of Indian Railways will have fast and free RailWire Wi-Fi," a statement issued earlier by RailTel stated.

"The journey started from Mumbai Central in January 2016 and in coming few weeks all railway stations, except the halt stations, will have fast and free Railwire Wi-Fi," RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla had said in an official statement earlier this month.

"The rural stations are very small stations catering to rural populations who do not have access to state-of-the-art telecom infrastructure. Free access to high-speed Wi-Fi will help in bridging the digital divide between rural and urban India," it added.

Passengers can use this service for streaming High Definition (HD) Videos, download of movies, songs, games and do their office work online.

(With ANI inputs)