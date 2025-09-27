Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lokah Chapter 2 announced: Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas tease sequel in exciting video; fans say 'YRF, Maddock need to...'

The Great Flip: How Gen Z is quietly turning rural India into country’s new startup capital

India launches ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network, becomes 5th nation to develop homegrown tech; check more details

Russia's Putin heaps praise on PM Modi, says, 'You're making a great...'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath issues BIG warning after Bareilly violence: 'Maulana forgot...'

The Social Network 2 is officially titled The Social Reckoning, this actor to play Mark Zuckerberg; sequel to release on...

West Bengal's Durga Puja pandal features Donald Trump as demon Mahisasura: 'He back-stabbed India'

Weight loss: Woman loses 35kg in 7 months by avoiding these 10 everyday foods

The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi reveals Salman Khan stopped him from making comeback in Radhe: 'I was heartbroken'

Day after Netanyahu's 'must finish job' remark at UNGA, Israeli strikes kill 38 in Gaza

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Russia's Putin heaps praise on PM Modi, says, 'You're making a great...'

Russia's Putin heaps praise on PM Modi, says, 'You're making a great...'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath issues BIG warning after Bareilly violence: 'Maulana forgot...'

Yogi Adityanath's BIG warning after Bareilly violence: 'Maulana forgot...'

The Social Network 2 is officially titled The Social Reckoning, this actor to play Mark Zuckerberg; sequel to release on...

The Social Network 2 is titled The Social Reckoning, sequel to release on...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeIndia

INDIA

West Bengal's Durga Puja pandal features Donald Trump as demon Mahisasura: 'He back-stabbed India'

Durga Puja is here! You must have come across countless puja pandals, offering stunning and unique themes, which are indeed a treat to the eyes. Most of them have taken inspiration from India's famous monuments, such as Delhi's Red Fort, Jaisalmer's Golden Fort, and the list is endless!

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 06:22 PM IST

West Bengal's Durga Puja pandal features Donald Trump as demon Mahisasura: 'He back-stabbed India'
West Bengal's Durga Puja pandal features Donald Trump as demon Mahisasura
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Durga Puja is here! You must have come across countless puja pandals, offering stunning and unique themes, which are indeed a treat to the eyes. Most of them have taken inspiration from India's famous monuments, such as Delhi's Red Fort, Jaisalmer's Golden Fort and the list is endless! But have you heard of a Donald Trump-themed pandal?

    No, seriously. The Khagra Crematorium Ghat Durga Puja Committee in Murshidabad's Baharampur is making headlines with its unique theme for the 59th year of Durgotsav celebrations. They have featured the US President as the demon Mahisasura in the pandal. The reason? Of course, Trump's announcement of a steep 50 percent tariff against India and the H-1B visa fee hike. 

    'Back-stabbed India'

    According to the organisers of Puja Committee, "Featuring Trump as the demon represents his betrayal against India. PM Narendra Modi considered him a friend, assisting him on global policy issues. But the US President's actions pose a threat to the interests of India. This emotion has been expressed through the idols, showcasing Trump's complex relations with India", as quoted by Aaj Tak. 

    Prateek, a member of the Khagra Durga Puja Committee, said that President Trump back-stabbed India, which once saw him as a friend. "We have constructed this idol because Trump imposed a 50 percent tariff against India and betrayed Prime Minister Modi, who once considered him a great friend. This is why we have featured Trump as the demon. We also see him as the demon because he back-stabbed India". 

    ALSO READ | From CR Park, Minto Road to Kashmere Gate, Aram Bagh: A quick guide to Delhi-NCR's must-visit pandals on Durga Puja

    Trump's tariffs against India 

    Last month, US President Trump announced a 25 percent tariff against India, "plus penalty" for doing business with Russia. A few days later, he again announced an additional 25 percent tariff, taking the total levy to 50 percent -- a move condemned by India as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable". 

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Weather update: Monsoon withdraws from Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts rains, cloudy skies, thunderstorms in THESE states; Check here
    Weather update: Monsoon withdraws from Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts rains in...
    This 10 kg pure gold dress sets new Guinness World Record as...; its price will amaze you!
    This 10 kg pure gold dress sets new Guinness World Record as...
    Beware Pakistan! India develops aerospace, defence ecosystem, HAL to manufacture 97 fighter jets for IAF
    Beware Pakistan! Indian firm HAL to manufacture 97 fighter jets for IAF
    Good news for medical aspirants! Government to add 1000 new MBBS, PG seats in colleges, hospitals with an investment of Rs 15000000000
    Good news for medical aspirants! Government to add 1000 new MBBS, PG seats...
    As India's Agni-Prime missile launch, know about world’s top 10 most powerful missiles; among China, Russia, US, who dominates in power?
    As India's Agni-Prime missile launch, know about world’s most powerful missiles
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
    This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
    From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
    From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
    Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
    Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
    Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
    Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
    Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
    Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE