West Bengal's Durga Puja pandal features Donald Trump as demon Mahisasura: 'He back-stabbed India'

Durga Puja is here! You must have come across countless puja pandals, offering stunning and unique themes, which are indeed a treat to the eyes. Most of them have taken inspiration from India's famous monuments, such as Delhi's Red Fort, Jaisalmer's Golden Fort and the list is endless! But have you heard of a Donald Trump-themed pandal?

No, seriously. The Khagra Crematorium Ghat Durga Puja Committee in Murshidabad's Baharampur is making headlines with its unique theme for the 59th year of Durgotsav celebrations. They have featured the US President as the demon Mahisasura in the pandal. The reason? Of course, Trump's announcement of a steep 50 percent tariff against India and the H-1B visa fee hike.

'Back-stabbed India'

According to the organisers of Puja Committee, "Featuring Trump as the demon represents his betrayal against India. PM Narendra Modi considered him a friend, assisting him on global policy issues. But the US President's actions pose a threat to the interests of India. This emotion has been expressed through the idols, showcasing Trump's complex relations with India", as quoted by Aaj Tak.

Prateek, a member of the Khagra Durga Puja Committee, said that President Trump back-stabbed India, which once saw him as a friend. "We have constructed this idol because Trump imposed a 50 percent tariff against India and betrayed Prime Minister Modi, who once considered him a great friend. This is why we have featured Trump as the demon. We also see him as the demon because he back-stabbed India".

Trump's tariffs against India

Last month, US President Trump announced a 25 percent tariff against India, "plus penalty" for doing business with Russia. A few days later, he again announced an additional 25 percent tariff, taking the total levy to 50 percent -- a move condemned by India as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable".