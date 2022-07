Cash haul in Arpita Mukherjee's house.

The Enforcement Directorate has recovered a whopping Rs 15 crore from West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee's house. This comes days after Rs 20 crore was recovered from another of her flats. The police had to call a note-counting machine to count the allegedly illegal money.

The ED sleuths also recovered gold bars and jewellery from her flag which is so far valued at Rs 2 crore. The valuation is still on.