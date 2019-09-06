West Bengal: RPF constable allegedly molests actress in empty ladies train compartment

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable today allegedly molested an actress in a moving train in West Bengal.

The actress alleged that the accused, Samaresh Mondol, grabbed her without her consent while she was alone in the ladies compartment of the train.

On Friday night, the woman boarded the general compartment of the train from Namkhana at 8:45 pm to reach her home in Sonarpur. In the middle of the train journey, an RPF constable boarded from Lakshmikanta Pur station and asked the actress to move to the woman's compartment for security reasons.

She followed the constable's orders and proceeded to move to the woman's compartment, but to her surprise, she saw that the constable followed her to the woman's compartment which was empty and grabbed her against her will.

The woman accused that the constable had touched her inappropriately while he was in an inebriated state.

Adding to the narrative, the woman also accused the constable of forcing her to consume alcohol, tobacco and made obscene remarks at her.

She said that the constable took advantage of the empty woman's compartment to molest her.

After reaching Sonarpur station at 11:45 PM, the woman filed an FIR in Sonarpur Government Railway Police(GRP) station.

The accused, Samaresh Mondol has been arrested by the Sonarpur GRP.