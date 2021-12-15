Search icon
West Bengal reports first Omicron case as 7-year-old child tests positive

A seven-year-old child, who arrived from Hyderabad, has tested positive for the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Both the parents have tested negative.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 15, 2021, 02:47 PM IST

West Bengal reported its first Omicron case in Murshidabad district, the State Health Department said on on Wednesday (December 15).

A seven-year-old child, who arrived from Hyderabad, has tested positive for the COVID-19 Omicron variant. However, both the parents have tested negative.

