West Bengal relaxes Covid-19 curbs, schools to reopen from tomorrow - What's allowed, what's not

Amid a decline in Covid-19 cases in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government on Monday revised the Covid-19 restrictions in the state and announced the reopening of all primary and upper primary schools with effect from February 16, Wednesday.

Schools will be reopened keeping in place all the COVID-19 protocols.

The night curfew will remain in force from midnight to 5 am till February 28, as per an order issued by the state government.

Know what's allowed, what's not:

Movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings of any kind shall now be prohibited between 12 midnight to 5 am.

Only essential and emergency services shall be permitted.

Opening of all primary and upper primary schools. A separate SOP will be issued by School Education Department in this regard.

Also, the West Bengal government has withdrawn a ban on incoming international flights with effect from Tuesday. However, international passengers either have to be fully vaccinated or go through an RT-PCR test within 72 hours from flight departure, said the official statement.