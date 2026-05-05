INDIA

West Bengal post-poll violence: Mamata Banerjee's TMC party offices vandalised, alleges 'BJP’s dirty game of trampling democracy'

In the West Bengal Assembly election results on May 4, 2026, widespread incidents of arson, vandalism, and clashes have been reported across several districts after the Bharatiya Janata Party made landsliding victory. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress alleged that their party offices were vandalised or set on fire by mobs allegedly carrying BJP flags.

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