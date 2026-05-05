West Bengal post-poll violence: Mamata Banerjee's TMC party offices vandalised, alleges 'BJP’s dirty game of trampling democracy'

INDIA
In the West Bengal Assembly election results on May 4, 2026, widespread incidents of arson, vandalism, and clashes have been reported across several districts after the Bharatiya Janata Party made landsliding victory. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress alleged that their party offices were vandalised or set on fire by mobs allegedly carrying BJP flags.
In the West Bengal Assembly election results on May 4, 2026, widespread incidents of arson, vandalism, and clashes have been reported across several districts after the Bharatiya Janata Party made landsliding victory. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress alleged that their party offices were vandalised or set on fire by mobs allegedly carrying BJP flags.
Incidents included attacks on offices in Kolkata’s Tollygunge, Kasba, and Rubymore, a TMC office set ablaze in Jamuria amid early BJP leads, and vandalism in Baruipur, Kamarhati, Baranagar, Howrah, and Baharampur. Scuffles and stone-pelting were also reported near counting centres in Asansol, Barrackpore, and Dinhata, where CAPF personnel used lathi-charges to control clashes in Cooch Behar’s Dinhata.