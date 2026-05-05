FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
West Bengal post-poll violence: Mamata Banerjee's TMC party offices vandalised, alleges 'BJP’s dirty game of trampling democracy'

West Bengal post-poll violence: Mamata Banerjee's TMC party offices vandalised

Karan Johar makes first statement after debuting in Met Gala 2026: ‘Life comes full circle’

Karan Johar makes first statement after debuting in Met Gala 2026

PM Modi's first statement on Iranian attack on UAE's Fujairah injuring three Indian nationals: 'Strongly condemn'

PM Modi's first statement on Iranian attack on UAE's Fujairah

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar, turn heads at Met Gala 2026

Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar

RCB owner Ananya Birla's masked debut at Met Gala 2026 goes viral; Know about her much-talked-about look from red carpet

RCB owner Ananya Birla's masked debut at Met Gala 2026 goes viral; Know about he

Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery, 20-year-old Mango bag

Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery

HomeIndia

INDIA

West Bengal post-poll violence: Mamata Banerjee's TMC party offices vandalised, alleges 'BJP’s dirty game of trampling democracy'

In the West Bengal Assembly election results on May 4, 2026, widespread incidents of arson, vandalism, and clashes have been reported across several districts after the Bharatiya Janata Party made landsliding victory. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress alleged that their party offices were vandalised or set on fire by mobs allegedly carrying BJP flags.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 05, 2026, 12:36 PM IST

West Bengal post-poll violence: Mamata Banerjee's TMC party offices vandalised, alleges 'BJP’s dirty game of trampling democracy'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the West Bengal Assembly election results on May 4, 2026, widespread incidents of arson, vandalism, and clashes have been reported across several districts after the Bharatiya Janata Party made landsliding victory. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress alleged that their party offices were vandalised or set on fire by mobs allegedly carrying BJP flags.
 
Incidents included attacks on offices in Kolkata’s Tollygunge, Kasba, and Rubymore, a TMC office set ablaze in Jamuria amid early BJP leads, and vandalism in Baruipur, Kamarhati, Baranagar, Howrah, and Baharampur. Scuffles and stone-pelting were also reported near counting centres in Asansol, Barrackpore, and Dinhata, where CAPF personnel used lathi-charges to control clashes in Cooch Behar’s Dinhata.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
West Bengal post-poll violence: Mamata Banerjee's TMC party offices vandalised, alleges 'BJP’s dirty game of trampling democracy'
West Bengal post-poll violence: Mamata Banerjee's TMC party offices vandalised
Karan Johar makes first statement after debuting in Met Gala 2026: ‘Life comes full circle’
Karan Johar makes first statement after debuting in Met Gala 2026
PM Modi's first statement on Iranian attack on UAE's Fujairah injuring three Indian nationals: 'Strongly condemn'
PM Modi's first statement on Iranian attack on UAE's Fujairah
West Bengal Election Results 2026: Who is Agnimitra Paul? BJP MLA, ex-fashion designer emerges as possible CM contender after Mamata Banerjee's exit
Who is Agnimitra Paul? BJP MLA, ex-fashion designer emerges as possible CM
Kiara Advani uncomfortable to see her intimate scenes in Yash's Toxic, requested makers to tone down intimacy? Actress reveals truth
Kiara Advani reacts to rumours of requesting to tone down intimacy in Toxic
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar, turn heads at Met Gala 2026
Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar
RCB owner Ananya Birla's masked debut at Met Gala 2026 goes viral; Know about her much-talked-about look from red carpet
RCB owner Ananya Birla's masked debut at Met Gala 2026 goes viral; Know about he
Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery, 20-year-old Mango bag
Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay, AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin among 5 richest candidates; details here
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement