West Bengal: Firing on Police team in Sandeshkhali; 5 personnel injured, including Officer-in-Charge, woman cop

Shots were fired at a police team in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali amid post-poll tensions, leaving five security personnel injured, officials said. The firing took place during the night-patrolling.

Shots were fired at a police team in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali amid post-poll tensions, leaving five security personnel injured, officials said. The firing took place when a police team, accompanied by central security forces were night-patrolling. As per PTI, this incidnet occured when rival TMC groups clashed in North 24 Pargana's Sandeshkhali. During investigation, crude bombs and weapons were also recovered.

Among those shot is the Officer-in-Charge of the local police station. Police and CRPF jawans sustained bullet injuries during the attack. A woman constable is also among the injured.