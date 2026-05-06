FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Rahul Gandhi's fresh 'vote chori' allegations on BJP, calls government 'infiltrators': 'keep institutions in their pockets'

Rahul Gandhi's fresh 'vote chori' allegations on BJP, calls govt 'infiltrators'

Rocket.new Is the Best AI App Builder for MVPs in 2026

Rocket.new Is the Best AI App Builder for MVPs in 2026

Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. Launches the World's First AI-Powered Integrated Dialysis Ecosystem in India

Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. Launches the World's First AI-Powered Integrated Dia

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars

HomeIndia

INDIA

West Bengal: Firing on Police team in Sandeshkhali; 5 personnel injured, including Officer-in-Charge, woman cop

Shots were fired at a police team in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali amid post-poll tensions, leaving five security personnel injured, officials said. The firing took place during the night-patrolling.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 06, 2026, 10:57 AM IST

West Bengal: Firing on Police team in Sandeshkhali; 5 personnel injured, including Officer-in-Charge, woman cop
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shots were fired at a police team in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali amid post-poll tensions, leaving five security personnel injured, officials said. The firing took place when a police team, accompanied by central security forces were night-patrolling. As per PTI, this incidnet occured when rival TMC groups clashed in North 24 Pargana's Sandeshkhali. During investigation, crude bombs and weapons were also recovered.

Among those shot is the Officer-in-Charge of the local police station. Police and CRPF jawans sustained bullet injuries during the attack. A woman constable is also among the injured.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rahul Gandhi's fresh 'vote chori' allegations on BJP, calls government 'infiltrators': 'keep institutions in their pockets'
Rahul Gandhi's fresh 'vote chori' allegations on BJP, calls govt 'infiltrators'
Rocket.new Is the Best AI App Builder for MVPs in 2026
Rocket.new Is the Best AI App Builder for MVPs in 2026
Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. Launches the World's First AI-Powered Integrated Dialysis Ecosystem in India
Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. Launches the World's First AI-Powered Integrated Dia
Rahul Aggarwal on Building Trust Capital in Real Estate: Why Delivery is the New Currency
Rahul Aggarwal on Building Trust Capital in Real Estate: Why Delivery is the New
Sportsdunia's SD Live Wants to Be the Last Sports App You Ever Download
Sportsdunia's SD Live Wants to Be the Last Sports App You Ever Download
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan leak, Karur stampede, Divorce from wife Sangeetha, Rumoured affair with Trisha Krishnan
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan
Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality: See viral collection
Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement