West Bengal: Portion of Barddhaman railway station collapses, several injured

A portion of Barddhaman railway station in West Bengal collapsed on Saturday evening, leaving several injured.

Around 8:15 pm, when beautification works were on, a portion of the main entrance collapsed, trapping several people under the debris.

Immediately, two fire tenders, disaster management group (DMG), GRP and RPF personnel were rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

According to CPRO, Eastern Railway, Nikhil Chakraborty, “It is an unfortunate incident. Our priority is to carry out rescue operations and to see that there are no persons trapped inside. We have rushed doctors and ambulances to the spot.”

Chakraborty also added that the collapse occurred as some beautification works were on.

Several persons injured were rushed to the Burdwan Medical College.

Sources said all have been rescued and no person was trapped under the debris.

Locals claimed that minutes after the collapse, parts of the ceiling of the railway station's main building continued to fall, posing a major risk.

Meanwhile, police personnel have evacuated the area of the collapse preventing passengers to go close to the debris and collapse site.

On the other hand, train operations on platform 1 of the railway station were partially affected.