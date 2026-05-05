West Bengal Polls and SIR: Did 91 lakh deletions shift outcome?

As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in the Assembly. TMC won 80 seats and is currently leading in one for which counting is underway. Did SIR impact the election results?

The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal appears to have shifted outcomes in a substantial number of constituencies. The Election Commission scrutinised voters in West Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision. The revision removed close to 91 lakh names, about 12% of West Bengal’s electorate, reshaping the voter base ahead of polling. Of those deletions, over 60 lakh were categorised as deceased, while 27 lakh remain pending or under scrutiny. So did the revision affect the West Bengal Election 2026 result?

How did SIR in West Bengal influence outcomes?

While final numbers are still being compiled, it is seen that the 20 seats with the highest deletions after adjudication, TMC won 13, BJP six, and Congress one. Second, across 187 seats where more than 5,000 names were deleted, the BJP won or was leading in 119, while TMC won or was on track for 65. Congress took two, and the Aam Janata Unnayan Party one.

In 47 of these 187 seats, the number of excluded voters exceeded the margin of victory or current lead. For the BJP, 28 of its 119 seats fell in this category, and 26 of those had been won by TMC in 2021. For TMC, 18 of its 65 seats had deletions higher than the winning margin, according to Indian Express analysis.

For the unversed, the 20 seats with the most deletions included Samserganj([TMC), Lalgola (TMC), Bhagabangola (TMC), and Jangipur (BJP). Results and leads were declared for 293 of 294 seats on Monday, with repolling scheduled in Falta on May 21.

West Bengal Election 2026 Result

As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in the Assembly. TMC won 80 seats and is currently leading in one for which counting is underway. Congress won two seats, while Humayun Kabir's AJUP was restricted to two seats. CPI(M) managed to win only one seat.

Despite the BJP's sweeping seat victory, the vote share revealed a more competitive undercurrent. The party secured 45.84% of the vote, while the TMC followed closely with 40.80%, highlighting that the electoral battle remained fiercely contested at the grassroots level.

The CPI(M) garnered 4.45%, and Congress secured 2.97%, while other smaller parties and independents collectively contributed around 4.28%. The numbers suggest that while the BJP translated its vote share into a decisive seat advantage, the Opposition retained a substantial voter base--pointing to a divided yet shifting electorate.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats.

(With ANI Inputs)