West Bengal Polls: Actors Rajshree Rajbanshi, Bonny Sengupta join BJP

The actors have been inducted into the party in the presence of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and party leader Rajib Banerjee in Kolkata.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2021, 07:25 PM IST

Ahead of the Assembly polls in West Bengal, Bengali actors Rajshree Rajbanshi and Bonny Sengupta joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. The actors have been inducted into the party in the presence of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and party leader Rajib Banerjee in Kolkata.

The joining of the chorus of actors in the BJP continues in the poll-bound West Bengal for the last few months. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty joined BJP on March 7 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. Actors Yash Dasgupta, Srabanti Chatterjee, Payel Sarkar, Hiran Chatterjee, Rudranil Ghosh and others joined the BJP recently.

Meanwhile, West Bengal minister Bachchu Hansda and Tehatta MLA Gouri Sankar Dutta joined the BJP on Wednesday after being denied nominations for the assembly polls by the Trinamool Congress. Hansda, the Minister of State for North Bengal Development, joined the BJP in presence of its state president Dilip Ghosh.

He is a two-time MLA from the Tapan seat in the Dakshin Dinajpur district.

Dutta, the MLA from Tehatta in Nadia, is a veteran politician. He also switched over to the BJP as defections continued to rock the ruling Trinamool Congress weeks ahead of the high-stakes election.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. 

(With agency inputs)

