FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Kerala Exit Polls 2026: BJP’s vote share rises to 14%; Will it win seats this time?

Kerala Exit Polls 2026: BJP’s vote share rises to 14%; Will it win seats?

Ex-Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran fighting for life in Delhi hospital, urgent blood needed

Ex-Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran fighting for life in Delhi hospital, urgent

West Bengal Polls 2026: Over 91 percent turnout in Phase 2, crosses previous records

West Bengal Polls 2026: Over 91 percent turnout in Phase 2, crosses previous rec

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week

From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend

HomeIndia

INDIA

West Bengal Polls 2026: Over 91 percent turnout in Phase 2, crosses previous records

After the record voter turnout in Phase 1, West Bengal again witnessed an impressive turnout of over 91 percent in the second phase of the 2026 Assembly elections, reflecting strong public participation in the democratic process.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 09:28 PM IST

West Bengal Polls 2026: Over 91 percent turnout in Phase 2, crosses previous records
West Bengal voter turnout in Phase 2 of Assembly elections. (Credits: AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The voter turnout in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections reached an impressive 91.62 percent on Wednesday. As per the latest data by the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 7:30 pm, Purba Bardhaman district maintained the lead with a staggering 93.48 percent turnout, followed by South 24 Parganas at 91.73 percent, North 24 Parganas at 91.70 percent, Hooghly at 91.50 percent, Nadia at 91.45 percent, and Howrah at 91.17 percent.
 
On this turnout, the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, ''Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal in both Phase 1 and 2 since independence, Chunav ka Parv, Paschim Bengal ka Garv.''
 
In the first phase of polling, which was held on April 23, the voting engagement reached 91.78 percent. The main contest in this election is again between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
 
The second phase of voting in West Bengal was the real test for the ruling TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, as the party's fortress - South Bengal and Kolkata - among 142 constituency seats were at stake on Wednesday, April 29. Most importantly, it was a Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari showdown in this high-stakes battle.
 
In the second phase, over 2.22 crore voters, including 1,64,35,627 men,  1,57,37,418 women, and 792 third-gender electors, were eligible to cast their votes.
 
Over 2,300 companies of the central forces were deployed across the seven districts, with Kolkata alone receiving 273 companies.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kerala Exit Polls 2026: BJP’s vote share rises to 14%; Will it win seats this time?
Kerala Exit Polls 2026: BJP’s vote share rises to 14%; Will it win seats?
Ex-Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran fighting for life in Delhi hospital, urgent blood needed
Ex-Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran fighting for life in Delhi hospital, urgent
West Bengal Polls 2026: Over 91 percent turnout in Phase 2, crosses previous records
West Bengal Polls 2026: Over 91 percent turnout in Phase 2, crosses previous rec
Despite US-Iran talks being halted, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif claims peace efforts continue, details about situation
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif claims peace effort continue in US-Iran conflict
Neetu Kapoor teaches Ranbir Kapoor Senti hook step from her film Daadi Ki Shaadi, heartwarming video goes viral - Watch
Neetu Kapoor teaches Ranbir Kapoor Senti hook step from her film Daadi Ki Shaadi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's greenfield high-speed corridor designed with 120 kmph
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's high-speed corridor
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designer and entrepreneur
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designe
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement