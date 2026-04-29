West Bengal Polls 2026: Over 91 percent turnout in Phase 2, crosses previous records

After the record voter turnout in Phase 1, West Bengal again witnessed an impressive turnout of over 91 percent in the second phase of the 2026 Assembly elections, reflecting strong public participation in the democratic process.

The voter turnout in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections reached an impressive 91.62 percent on Wednesday. As per the latest data by the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 7:30 pm, Purba Bardhaman district maintained the lead with a staggering 93.48 percent turnout, followed by South 24 Parganas at 91.73 percent, North 24 Parganas at 91.70 percent, Hooghly at 91.50 percent, Nadia at 91.45 percent, and Howrah at 91.17 percent.

On this turnout, the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, ''Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal in both Phase 1 and 2 since independence, Chunav ka Parv, Paschim Bengal ka Garv.''

In the first phase of polling, which was held on April 23, the voting engagement reached 91.78 percent. The main contest in this election is again between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The second phase of voting in West Bengal was the real test for the ruling TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, as the party's fortress - South Bengal and Kolkata - among 142 constituency seats were at stake on Wednesday, April 29. Most importantly, it was a Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari showdown in this high-stakes battle.

In the second phase, over 2.22 crore voters, including 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women, and 792 third-gender electors, were eligible to cast their votes.

Over 2,300 companies of the central forces were deployed across the seven districts, with Kolkata alone receiving 273 companies.