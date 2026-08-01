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Bengal Police arrests woman linked to suspected Jaish operative; honeytrap role in focus

Police held the woman, who has been identified as Arpita Sarkar, from Jharkhand's Sahebgunj area on Friday and brought her to West Bengal. Hamim Mondal was arrested from Bengal's Bardhaman town on Thursday.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 01, 2026, 05:40 PM IST

Bengal Police arrests woman linked to suspected Jaish operative; honeytrap role in focus
Police said that Sarkar is Mondal's girlfriend and close aide.
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The Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police has arrested a suspected woman accomplice of the alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative Mohammad Hamim Mondal who was recently apprehended. Police held the woman, who has been identified as Arpita Sarkar, from Jharkhand's Sahebgunj area on Friday and brought her to West Bengal. Hamim Mondal was arrested from Bardhaman town on Thursday, officials said. According to the police, Sarkar is Mondal's girlfriend and close aide.

The STF had arrested Mondal from his rented apartment at a housing complex in Bardhaman. He is suspected to be part of a terror network backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The network had allegedly been tasked with collecting information on politicians -- including BJP leaders -- besides recruiting operatives and preparing for possible terror activities in the state, the police said. Officials further stated that Sarkar was in regular contact with Mondal through WhatsApp, adding that chats between the two had been recovered as part of the investigation.

Police said that Mondal allegedly used Sarkar to establish contacts with political leaders in West Bengal and to collect key information about them. "Sarkar allegedly played a key role in a 'honey-trap' network used to lure targets as part of the suspected module's activities. Our investigation suggests that the accused attempted to build a network to access sensitive personal information of certain political personalities," an official said, according to the news agency PTI. "The woman was allegedly used to develop contacts and facilitate the collection of such information. We are verifying the digital evidence and examining the exact nature of her role," the officer added.

Asked about the case, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said: "It's a sensitive issue. STF and senior police officers are handling the case. He may have international connections; the police are investigating." Initial investigation has suggested that Mondal had been tracking Adhikari's movements and the routes taken by his convoy.

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