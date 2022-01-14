West Bengal: People take holy dip at Gangasagar on Makar Sankranti

Amid the COVID-19 surge, a large number of people on Friday took a holy dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The West Bengal government has set up air ambulance services to provide emergency treatment to patients and transfer them to hospitals from Gangasagar, where devotees have gathered for a holy bath on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Meanwhile, a two-member committee has been constituted to monitor adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the Gangasagar Mela which began on January 8 this year.

Only those having negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours have been permitted to enter the mela.Held during the winters, this Mela is an annual gathering of pilgrims that see a number of rituals, lit lamps and chanting in and around Sagardwip.

Makar Sankranti or Maghi is a festival in the Hindu calendar, in which devotees make offerings to the deity Surya. The day marks the first day of the sun`s transit into the Makara, marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days.