West Bengal panchayat polls: TMC leader insults eminent poet Sankha Ghosh for highlighting 'pre-poll violence'

Ghosh had criticised the violence in the state

Ahead of the three-tier panchayat polls in West Bengal, TMC leader Anubatra Montal has launched a verbal attack on Padma Bhushan, Jnanpith and Sahitya Academy receipient Sankha Ghosh.

Recently, Ghosh wrote a poem criticizing the pre-poll violence in West Bengal. Titled “Mukto Ganatantra’ (Free Democracy), Ghosh said, “Dekho Khule Tin Nayan, Rasta Jure Kharag Haat e Dariye Ache Unnayan” (open your three eyes and see, development is standing on the road, weapon in hand).

TMC leader Mondal had earlier referred to ‘unnayan’ or development in one of his recent statements saying, “Opposition parties would not be able to file their nominations because ‘unnayan’ would be standing on the road blocking their way.”

Leaders of all Opposition parties – CPI(M), Congress and BJP – were not allowed to file their nominations owing to violence, allegedly meted out by TMC leaders.

Responding to Ghosh’s poem, Mondal said, “Who is he? We know poets such as Rabindranath Tagore and Nazrul Islam. This is a new poet who has come from nowhere and is talking about development in our district. He is an insult to the name of Sankha. I still maintain that development is standing on the roads.”

Another reputed poet Mandakranta Sen came back with another poem wherein she said that it was a sorry state that the country is going through where people without any culture are in charge, while those who are cultured are ignored.

Addressing Mondal’s reaction to Ghosh’s poem, she said, “It is disappointing and disheartening to think that people like them are leaders of the state. He targeted the poet because out of his social responsibility the poet reacted to the goings-on in the state. It shows the cultural mindset of leaders like him (Mondal).”

Others like poet Joy Goswami said that it was best to ignore comments from people like Mondal. “He doesn’t understand literature or poetry, thus he doesn’t know Ghosh who had won so many awards and has been writing since the 50’s. It is best that we ignore comments from such persons,” he said.

Ghosh did not want to react to Mondal’s comments saying, “He had said what he had to. I don’t want to react.”

The ruling TMC has won 34% of the seats across the state, uncontested, which is an all time record in the history of Panchayat elections in Bengal beating the record of CPI(M) which won 11% seats uncontested in 2003.