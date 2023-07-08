West Bengal Panchayat Polls live updates: Fear of violence looms in TMC vs BJP slugfest, voting begins

Today's West Bengal panchayat elections are planned to take place under tight security amid a pre-election violence environment. Voting has begun for the first round of Panchayat elections. The SEC (State Election Comission) has taken preventive measures by sending more centralised forces to keep the peace throughout the election.

This action was taken in reaction to violent incidents that took place in the state before the rural elections. There will be just one round of voting, and the results will be tallied on July 11. Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, was able to win an impressive 34% of seats in the 2018 panchayat elections without facing any opposition. Elections, nevertheless, were unfortunately dominated by distressing violent episodes that affected the voting process.

Check the latest updates on West Bengal Panchayat Election here:

7.10 am: Voting started for 63,229 seats of Gram Panchayat, 9,730 of Panchayat Samiti and 928 of Zilla Parishad.

7.20 am: At Baravita Primary School in Coochbehar's Sitai, voting booth was vandalised as ballot papers were set on fire.

7.30 am: North 24 Parganas Governor CV Ananda Bose was halted by a few CPI(M) candidates as they discussed their different problems with him on the way to a polling venue in Basudebpur.

7.40 am: Residents of Purba Medinipur district's Nandigram Block 1 claim that they will abstain from voting until central forces are stationed at booths 67 and 68 in the Mahammadpur No. 2 neighbourhood.

8.00 am: Sateshuddin Sheikh, a 52-year-old TMC worker, was killed in Khargram, Murshidabad. His corpse has been taken to a hospital for an autopsy. Phoolchand, a Congress employee, was also murdered during the Panchayat election nomination procedure in Khargram, and Governor CV Ananda Bose met with his family yesterday.