Headlines

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: BJP claims TMC sponsored violence that killed around 45

Meet Sanjiv Puri, IITian who leads Rs 580000 crore company, earns salary of...

EPFO Updates: Last date today to apply for higher pension, check list of documents required

Jam Jam Jajjanaka song from Bholaa Shankar unveiled: Chiranjeevi breaks dance floor with impeccable moves — Watch

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: BJP claims TMC sponsored violence that killed around 45

Why Chandrayaan-3s landing on Moon will be significant | Chandrayaan-3 mission | Chandrayaan launch

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill take part in India's unique fielding drill ahead of IND's 1st Test vs WI

10 best superfoods to increase white blood cell counts

Benefits of Bay leaves(Tejpatta)

Bollywood stars who performed bald for their movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

DNA: Know the history of Sengol which will be placed in new Parliament building

Japan set to release tones of toxic Fukushima water; China, South Korea angry, but why? | Explained

Karnataka Polls: No question over seeking anybody’s support, says BJP leader K Annamalai

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

Ridhi Dogra reacts after being trolled for no screen time in Jawan Prevue, says 'you saw Shah Rukh khan 30 times...'

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Homeindia

india

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: BJP claims TMC sponsored violence that killed around 45

The BJP on Tuesday slammed the Trinamool Congress government over the \"state-sponsored\" violence during the West Bengal panchayat polls, terming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee \"ruthless\" and claiming that at least 45 people have died in the clashes.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 07:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The BJP on Tuesday slammed the Trinamool Congress government over the "state-sponsored" violence during the West Bengal panchayat polls, terming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "ruthless" and claiming that at least 45 people have died in the clashes.

Violence rocked the July 8 rural polls, leaving 15 dead while ballot boxes were vandalised, ballot papers burnt and bombs thrown at rivals in several places. Repolling was held on Monday in 696 booths across 19 districts where voting was declared void amid allegations of ballot box tampering and violence.

As counting began on Tuesday and initial trends started pouring in, the BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed the ruling TMC's "dadagiri politics" was on even on the day of ballot counting.

The BJP's counting agents and that of other opposition parties were being stopped from visiting the counting centres, he claimed at a press conference in the national capital and termed the poll violence "unprecedented".

"Going by media reports, at least 45 people were killed during the panchayat poll violence. Bombing, bogus voting and rigging are the most used words in media reports… This is 'nirmamata' (ruthlessness) and not 'mamata' (endearment)," Patra charged.

"These are state-sponsored institutionalised murders… Nirmam Bandyopadhyay (ruthless Mamata Banerjee), who used to talk 'maa, maati,manush', is being a mute spectator," he alleged.

The BJP vehemently condemns the poll violence and "murder of democracy" in West Bengal, Patra said. He also hit out at the Congress, Left and other parties, accusing them of being silent on the matter. "Where are Lalu Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of 'Maha Thug Bandhan'? Not a word from them so far," the BJP leader asked.

Patra alleged the Congress' top leadership and Gandhi, who were opening "mohabbat ki dukan" (shop of love), are silent on the panchayat poll violence in Bengal even though local leaders of the party claimed that their workers were killed.

"Rahul Gandhi is not talking about his 'mohabbat ki dukan' because his mega mall of ambition is open. He is silent on poll violence in West Bengal because he wants to become ruler of the country by hook or by crook," the BJP leader charged.

"These people can so easily afford the death of democracy, but not the death of their 'ambitions'," he added. Patra said the Supreme Court had called for holding free and fair elections in West Bengal with the deployment of central forces. But the state government did not deploy central forces properly, he claimed, adding, "Data on sensitive polling booths were not shared with the central forces."

Read: West Bengal Panchayat election results: TMC dominates rural polls with over 12,518 seats, BJP wins 2,781

He claimed that a large number of people have fled West Bengal out of fear and have taken shelter in Assam. "Is this democracy Mamata ji?" the BJP leader asked. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that over 100 people from West Bengal have taken shelter in his state, fearing for their lives because of the panchayat election violence back home.

"Yesterday, 133 individuals who feared for their lives due to violence in the panchayat election in West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri district of Assam. We have provided them with shelter in a relief camp, as well as food and medical assistance," Sarma tweeted.

Patra said elections and violence have become synonymous in West Bengal. "During the 2018 Panchayat elections in West Bengal, the death toll was 23. During the 2013 Panchayat elections in the state, around 15 people were killed. Truly, democracy is being murdered in West Bengal," he charged.

(With inputs from PTI)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kusha Kapila breaks silence on trolls who blamed her for her separation from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia

Meet the man who started career with Rs 50 salary, went on to build Rs 30,000 crore business empire

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS or Adani Group: Which is the biggest Indian company? Check its market cap

Meet P Narayana, maths tuition teacher who now owns 750 schools, planning Rs 1400 crore deal, net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE