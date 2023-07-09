Search icon
West Bengal panchayat poll violence: How clashes have become routine during elections in TMC’s state

West Bengal is no stranger to polling violence, which once again erupted on Saturday during the panchayat polls in the state, resulting to 12 people dying.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 06:34 AM IST

Violence breaks out in West Bengal (Photo - PTI)

West Bengal once again saw a violent bout of clashes, this time during the rural elections in the state. the panchayat polls in TMC’s state saw a sudden flame of violence being ignited, which resulted to 12 deaths and dozens of injuries.

Bombs were hurled at rival villages, polling boxes vandalised and 12 deaths occurred in West Bengal on Saturday, leading to a stern response by the government. However, West Bengal is no stranger to polling violence, which has become a routine response to elections since the last decade.

Saturday's events were in keeping with the state's history of violent rural elections including the 2003 panchayat polls which gained notoriety for its death toll of 76 during the course of the poll process, with more than 40 killed on the day of the elections.

With 30 dead since polls were announced earlier last month, this year's bloodied election also closely followed the 2018 panchayat poll violence pattern when a similar number of people were left dead, according to the data published by PTI.

In the 12 deaths that occurred in West Bengal during the panchayat elections, eight of the people were from Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, and one each was from CPI(M), BJP, and Congress, all reported on the midnight of the panchayat polls.

The election which is being seen by analysts as a semi-final for the 2024 parliamentary elections, also witnessed scenes of ballot boxes being stolen and burnt and of public anger being vented against political workers.

In the political blame game after the West Bengal poll violence, the ruling TMC, which lost eight of its supporters, put the responsibility of the clashes on its opposition and slammed the BJP-led Central force for not maintaining proper law and order.

TMC's senior minister Sashi Panja claimed, “Shocking incidents are being reported since last night. BJP, CPI(M) and Congress have colluded. She also raised questions on the role of the central forces.”

(With PTI inputs)

