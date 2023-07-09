Search icon
West Bengal panchayat elections: State EC orders re-polling in booths where voting declared void

Among districts where repolling was announced, Murshidabad has the highest number of booths at 175, followed by Malda with 112.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 09:40 PM IST

West Bengal panchayat elections: State EC orders re-polling in booths where voting declared void
West Bengal panchayat elections: State EC orders re-polling in booths where voting declared void (Photo: Zee media bureau)

 The West Bengal State Election Commission announced that repolling will be held on Monday in all booths where voting for the rural elections has been declared void. The SEC, which held a meeting on Sunday evening, went through reports of vote-tampering and violence which affected polling in many places, and passed the order, an official said.

Among districts where repolling was announced, Murshidabad has the highest number of booths at 175, followed by Malda with 112. Violence-hit Nadia will see repolling in 89 booths, while North and South 24 Parganas districts will witness repolling in 46 and 36 booths respectively.

READ | West Bengal: Protests over panchayat polls turn violent; Governor likely to meet Amit Shah in Delhi

