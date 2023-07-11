Headlines

West Bengal Panchayat Election result live updates: Counting begins for 73,887 seats, trend to surface by...

The results are unlikely to come today with the counting expected to continue for two days. SEC expects a trend to surface by end of today.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 08:57 AM IST

West Bengal: After violence-tainted polling for the three-tier panchayat elections, the counting of votes began amid tight security on Tuesday morning in West Bengal. Around 5.67 crore people dwelling in rural West Bengal were eligible to vote for 2.06 lakh candidates on 73,887 seats. These include 928 zilla parishad, 9,730 panchayat samiti and 63,229 gram panchayat seats. 

Incidents of ballot boxes being looted, set on fire and thrown in ponds, leading to violence, in several places marred polling. 15 people were killed, 11 of those affiliated with the TMC. Over 30 people have died in West Bengal since the process of election began back on June 8 with announcement of dates.

A turnout of over 80.71 percent was recorded on Saturday in over 61,000 polling booths. 696 booths in 19 districts saw repolling on Sunday with 69.85 percent of all eligible voters casting their ballots.

For ruling TMC, the election is a tougher contest than the previous one in 2018. Opposition had fielded candidates in over 90 percent of seats, unlike in 2018 when TMC had won 34 percent of the seats unopposed.

West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 Latest Updates

8:00 am: Counting of votes begins taking place at 339 heavily guarded centres across 22 West Bengal districts. 

8:30 am: The results are unlikely to come today with the counting expected to continue for two days. SEC has said that a trend will hopefully be available by the end of the day. 

 

 

(Inputs from PTI, ANI)

