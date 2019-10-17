West Bengal: One BSF jawan killed, another injured after Border Guards Bangladesh open fires at troops

The incident happened after a flag meeting between the BSF and BGB troops, where the Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh received bullet injuries on his head and the constable/crew( boatman) received bullet injuries on his right hand.

A Border Security Force (BSF) Head Constable died on Thursday after Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) forces open fired at the BSF troops in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

The incident happened after a flag meeting between the BSF and BGB troops, where the Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh received bullet injuries on his head and the constable/crew( boatman) received bullet injuries on his right hand.

Both the injured BSF personnel were brought to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital where the Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh was declared brought dead, and the other injured person is currently undergoing treatment.

On Tuesday morning, three Indian fishermen went fishing in River Padma in the border area between India and Bangladesh, following which, the BGB officials apprehended them all and later released two of them and called BSF post Commander for a flag meeting.

On the same day at 10: 30 am, Post Commander along with 5 troopers in the BSF boat, approached BGB patrol in the water channel of River Padma near Boundary Pillar for the flag meeting. However, during the meet, BGB patrol did not release the Indian fisherman and gheraoed the BSF troops. Sensing the situation worsening, the BSF party immediately returned.

Consequently, BGB troops opened fire on the returning BSF party.

BGB authorities have been contacted. Senior officials are on the spot.