West Bengal Oil Refinery Fire: Over 15 injured after massive fire breaks out in naphtha pipeline at Haldia, rescue operation underway

A major fire erupted in a naphtha-carrying pipeline at the Haldia Refinery in West Bengal early Tuesday, leaving at least 15 people injured, some of them critically.

At least 15 people were injured after a massive fire broke out in a naphtha-carrying pipeline at the Haldia Refinery in West Bengal early on Tuesday. The incident took place between 4 am and 5 am when flames suddenly erupted from the pipeline, triggering panic in the area.

Workers Suffer Burn Injuries

Haldia, West Bengal: A fire broke out in a naphtha pipeline at the Haldia Refinery. Several workers sustained burn injuries after the blaze erupted and were rushed to Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. Some of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. The… pic.twitter.com/zuKReRz54a — IANS (@ians_india) June 30, 2026

The fire was so intense that several workers present near the pipeline sustained burn injuries. Visuals from the spot showed thick black smoke rising into the sky as people and emergency teams tried to bring the blaze under control.

Injured Shifted To Hospital

Soon after the incident, local residents and factory authorities rushed to the site and launched rescue efforts. The injured were taken to Haldia Sub-divisional Hospital for treatment. Officials said the condition of some of the injured is critical.

What Is Naphtha?

Naphtha is a highly flammable liquid fuel derived from crude oil during the refining process. It is widely used in the production of fuel products, including gasoline and kerosene. Because of its highly combustible nature, fires involving naphtha can spread rapidly and become extremely dangerous.

Cause Of Fire Yet To Be Known

Factory authorities have not yet disclosed what triggered the fire. An investigation into the incident is expected, and more details are awaited.

(With input from IANS)