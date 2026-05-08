West Bengal Oath-taking ceremony: ‘Bengali Gala’ as BJP plans Durga idol, Jhalmuri, Chhau, Baul and more

According to a senior BJP leader, a giant Durga idol will be on stage, with jhalmuri, rosogolla, sandesh stalls, and performances of Chhau, Baul, and sindoor khela. 25 gates will highlight Bengal’s heritage, and portraits of state icons will be displayed, as reported by the Telegraph. Details here.

West Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister swearing-In is set as ‘Bengali Gala’ at Brigade Parade Grounds on Saturday morning, with the BJP framing it as a large-scale celebration of Bengali culture. Preparations are underway as the BJP gears up to form its first government in the state since 1947.

West Bengal CM oath-ceremony preparation: Check dignitaries, food menu, performance and decoration

According to a senior BJP leader, a giant Durga idol will be on stage, with jhalmuri, rosogolla, sandesh stalls, and performances of Chhau, Baul, and sindoor khela. 25 gates will highlight Bengal’s heritage, and portraits of state icons will be displayed, as reported by the Telegraph.

Among attendees, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, other Union ministers, chief ministers, and Governor R.N. Ravi are expected. The CM-designate and cabinet will take the oath separately. The organisers expect 50,000+ people, with 30,000 chairs and three hangars set up. After the ceremony, the CM will visit Writers’ Buildings in a symbolic gesture.

A BJP functionary said the event counters claims that the party is “alien to Bengali culture,” calling it a “tight slap” response to critics after the mandate. “Many called us alien to Bengali culture. The huge mandate we received was a tight slap on their faces. Now, the historic oath-taking will become a huge celebration of Bengali culture,” he said while inspecting preparations at Brigade. The city is expected to witness thunderstorms and strong winds. An alternative venue, Netaji Indoor Stadium, is under consideration, with a decision expected Friday afternoon.

Amit Shah arrives for the BJP meet ahead of CM oath-ceremony

The BJP will hold its legislative party meeting on Friday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, who has been appointed as the BJP observer for the state. Shah has arrived in Kolkata to chair a key meeting with senior party leaders and core committee members. The meeting is expected to focus on assessing the current political situation, reviewing organisational preparedness, and aligning leadership on the next steps.

Sources further indicate that ahead of the BJP Legislative Party meeting, Shah will hold detailed deliberations with party leaders regarding the upcoming oath-taking ceremony in the state. Discussions are also expected to cover the contours of the new cabinet, including its composition, key portfolios, and overall governance priorities. Meanwhile, the BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in West Bengal, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats.