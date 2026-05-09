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Suvendu Adhikari takes CM oath; From Dilip Ghosh to Agnimitra Paul check list of cabinet ministers | West Bengal government

West Bengal Oath Ceremony: Suvendu Adhikari takes CM oath

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Suvendu Adhikari takes CM oath; From Dilip Ghosh to Agnimitra Paul check list of cabinet ministers | West Bengal government

Bhartiya Janata Party's Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, marking a significant moment as the first BJP leader to take over the state's administration. The oath ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and other leaders. 

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 09, 2026, 11:49 AM IST

Suvendu Adhikari takes CM oath; From Dilip Ghosh to Agnimitra Paul check list of cabinet ministers | West Bengal government
Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal CM
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Bhartiya Janata Party's Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, marking a significant moment as the first BJP leader to take over the state's administration. The oath ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and other leaders. 

Suvendu Adhikari's Cabinet Ministers

Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, and Nishith Pramanik have taken oath as ministers in the West Bengal government. 

 

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