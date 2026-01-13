West Bengal Nipah virus scare: Two nurses 'very critical', all you need to know about causes and symptoms

Two nurses from a private hospital in Barasat, West Bengal, are in critical condition with suspected Nipah virus infection. Samples have been sent to AIIMS Kalyani for confirmation as authorities step up surveillance, contact tracing, and precautionary measures.

Health authorities in West Bengal have intensified monitoring efforts following a suspected Nipah virus infection involving two nurses from a private hospital in Barasat, North 24 Parganas district. The development has raised serious public health concerns due to the virus’s highly infectious nature and historically high fatality rate.

Two Healthcare Workers in Critical Condition

According to officials, the two patients, a male and a female nurse employed at the same hospital, were admitted after developing severe health complications. Both are currently in a critical state and are receiving intensive medical care. Initial medical assessments suggested the possibility of Nipah virus infection, leading authorities to collect and dispatch their samples to the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at AIIMS Kalyani for definitive testing.

The nurses come from different districts, with one residing in Nadia district and the other from Katwa in Purba Bardhaman. This has prompted the state health department to initiate contact tracing to identify individuals who may have been exposed, including hospital staff, patients, and family members.

Understanding the Nipah Virus Threat

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans. Fruit bats are recognised as natural carriers, but infections may also occur through consumption of contaminated food or close physical contact with infected individuals. Human-to-human transmission, particularly in healthcare settings, has been documented in previous outbreaks.

The illness can manifest in various forms, ranging from fever and respiratory symptoms to severe neurological complications. In advanced cases, patients may develop encephalitis, a potentially fatal inflammation of the brain. The World Health Organisation has identified Nipah virus as a priority pathogen due to its epidemic potential.

High Fatality, Limited Treatment Options

Medical experts have consistently warned about the dangers posed by the Nipah virus, noting that mortality rates in past outbreaks have reached up to 75 percent. Currently, there is no approved antiviral medication or vaccine to treat or prevent the disease. Treatment remains largely supportive, focusing on symptom management and preventing complications.

Surveillance and Precautionary Measures Intensified

In response to the suspected cases, state health authorities have stepped up surveillance and infection control protocols. Hospitals have been advised to follow strict safety guidelines, while health teams remain on alert pending laboratory confirmation. Officials emphasised that further steps will be taken once test results are available to determine the extent of exposure and necessary containment measures.

More information is expected as health authorities await the final laboratory findings.