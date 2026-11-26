Newborn girl in Cooch Behar waits over 2 months for birth certificate after father Abdul Habib name deleted from voter list during SIR exercise. Family alleges panchayat refused residency certificate.

A newborn girl in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district has been waiting for her birth certificate for over two months. Her family alleged that registration process has been stalled because her father's name was deleted from electoral roll during ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The father, Abdul Habib, said officials have refused to issue him a residency certificate, a document required for his daughter's birth registration. His wife, Amina Khatun, gave birth to baby at a state-run hospital in Dinhata on September 8, but family is yet to obtain her official birth record.

Panchayat refused residency certificate

Habib said problem began when he approached local panchayat for a residency certificate. He alleged officials cited ongoing SIR exercise and his exclusion from voter list as reasons for withholding document. Panchayat is also currently without a pradhan, further complicating process.

Officials reportedly advised him to approach local MLA, but repeated visits to government offices have failed to resolve issue.

Habib questioned why his electoral status should affect his daughter's birth registration, pointing out that his wife remains a registered voter and family possesses documents, including both parents' birth certificates and 2002 electoral roll carrying his father's name.

BJP asks family to approach tribunal

Incident has triggered political reactions, with leaders from BJP, Congress and Trinamool Congress weighing in.

President of ruling BJP in Cooch Behar, Abhijit Barman, said Habib should approach tribunal to challenge deletion of his name from electoral roll. He maintained birth certificate would be issued as per rules and said matter should be examined through appropriate legal process.

"If he is a genuine voter, his name will definitely appear. He should approach tribunal and appeal. If he is a genuine resident, there is nothing to worry about," Barman said, adding birth certificate would be issued in accordance with applicable rules.

Congress alleges genuine voters deleted

Cooch Behar Congress district president Biswajit Sarkar, meanwhile, alleged SIR exercise had resulted in deletion of names of genuine voters, leaving families facing difficulties in accessing essential documents.

He claimed Habib belongs to local Muslim Rajbanshi community and is an indigenous resident of region, alleging genuine citizens were being wrongly portrayed as migrants or infiltrators.

"Names of genuine voters have been deleted during SIR exercise, causing severe hardship. Children born to such people are now facing problems getting birth certificates. This is a major issue in Cooch Behar, and we will continue our agitation until names of genuine citizens are restored," Sarkar said.

He alleged deletions were part of broader attempt to disenfranchise genuine voters and said Congress was pursuing issue through protests and legal channels.

TMC demands action from state, centre

Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh also criticised situation, saying issue should be addressed by both state and central governments.

"What happened in Cooch Behar is a serious problem. This is a newborn baby, and there is a problem. Similar complaints are emerging from several places. State government or central government should take this seriously because citizens are being harassed, and this should not happen," Ghosh said.

He added discrepancies in father's documents, if any, should be examined with utmost seriousness, rather than allowing them to affect child's registration.