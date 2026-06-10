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West Bengal: Muslim woman forced to chant 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', details here

A viral video from West Bengal shows BJP MLA Koustav Bagchi prompting a woman beneficiary of the Annapurna Yojna to chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' during a public event.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 09:47 AM IST

West Bengal: Muslim woman forced to chant 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', details here
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A video featuring BJP MLA Koustav Bagchi interacting with a woman beneficiary during the launch of the Annapurna Yojna in Barrackpore has triggered widespread discussion on social media and political circles.

The incident took place on June 3 during the inauguration of the newly introduced women’s welfare scheme at Sukanta Sadan in Barrackpore. Bagchi, who attended the event as a guest, was seen speaking with a Muslim woman seated in the front row of the auditorium.

In the viral clip, the MLA asks the woman whether the BJP has treated her unfairly and whether she considers the party good or bad. The conversation then shifts to the newly launched welfare scheme, under which eligible women are expected to receive financial assistance from the state government.

Slogans Prompted During Public Interaction

During the exchange, Bagchi encourages the woman to chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and later 'Vande Mataram.' The video shows the woman responding softly after repeated prompting from the MLA. At one point, Bagchi remarks that as Indians, people should express such sentiments.

The footage has generated mixed reactions online. Critics have questioned whether a welfare beneficiary should be placed in a situation where she feels compelled to publicly respond to political or nationalist slogans, particularly in a public setting involving elected representatives and government-linked programmes.

Observers have pointed to the visible imbalance in the interaction, noting that the woman appeared hesitant while responding before an audience.

Wider Questions Over Welfare and Political Messaging

The controversy has reignited discussions about the relationship between welfare schemes and political messaging. Some commentators argue that access to government benefits should remain entirely separate from ideological expressions or displays of political loyalty.

The Annapurna Yojna was introduced by the BJP government in West Bengal following its electoral victory in 2026. The programme provides eligible women between the ages of 25 and 60 with a monthly financial benefit of Rs 3,000. The scheme replaced the previous Lakshmir Bhandar programme, under which beneficiaries received between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,800 per month.

From Congress Leader to BJP MLA

Bagchi entered the BJP in February 2024 after leaving the Congress, citing dissatisfaction with the party's internal functioning. He later contested the 2026 Assembly election from Barrackpore and defeated filmmaker Raj Chakraborty of the Trinamool Congress.

As the video continues to circulate online, the incident has become a fresh flashpoint in the ongoing debate over politics, identity, and welfare programmes in West Bengal.

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