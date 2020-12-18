More problems for Mamata Banerjee before Assembly elections, another MLA resigns

Ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, problems of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are continuously increasing. In just one day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led TMC has suffered two major setbacks. On Friday, party MLA Sheilbhadra Dutta and Minority Front leader Kabir-ul-Islam resigned. Earlier, Suvendu Adhikari and Jitendra Tiwari left the party.

Shilabhadra Dutt, an MLA from Barrackpore in 24 Parganas district, has sent his resignation to Mamata Banerjee. It may be noted that Dutt has expressed his displeasure several times before regarding Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) chief Prashant Kishore. He had said that Prashant Kishore's work is like a marketing company and work cannot be done in such an environment. After the results of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Prashant Kishore was chosen by Mamata Banerjee to form a political strategy for her party.

Notably, Suvendu Adhikari, the MLA from Nandigram constituency in East Medinipur district, was considered close to Mamta Banerjee. He had helped Mamata Banerjee in the anti-land acquisition movement against the Left Front government in Nandigram in the year 2009, after which TMC came to power in West Bengal in 2011.

Apart from Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari, an MLA from Pandeshwar assembly constituency, also resigned from all party posts. While resigning, he alleged that there is a lot of fund in Kolkata, but funds are not available for the development of Asansol. He said that he was kept away from the smart city project and was also denied solid waste management project. He alleged that was deprived of many development works. It is becoming very difficult to work in the midst of such a situation, so I am resigning from the post of the Chairman of the Administrative Board of Asansol Municipal Corporation, he wrote.

"Within one hour of leaving the post of administrator, my office was ransacked on instructions from Kolkata. Now it is not possible for me to stay with them. I have resigned from the post of district chief of the party," TMC MLA Tiwari said.

Also read Blow to TMC, rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari resigns from West Bengal Legislative Assembly

“I have resigned from the post of the chairman of the Board of Administrators of Asansol Municipal Corporation. If I am not allowed to work, what will I do with the post? So, I have resigned," Tiwari told reporters.