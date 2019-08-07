West Bengal metal idols find buyers in Atlanta

These sculptures are made by craftsman Bijoy Pal in Nadia’s Badkulla Station Road

Ganesha, Radha-krishna and Lakshmi idols made of metal will now reach Atlanta city of the US from West Bengal.

These sculptures are made by craftsman Bijoy Pal in Nadia’s Badkulla Station Road. The craftsmen said that the sculptures will take at least 75 days to reach the destination on a ship.

The vessel will depart from Khidirpur Dock in Kolkata and will leave for the United States after halting at Singapore.

The sculptor was contacted by a Bangladeshi, based in Atlanta, Pradeep Debnath on Facebook and received an order to make bronze idols for him and ship them to Atlanta.

Pal has been recieving orders of Hindu deities’ idols made of fibre from clients in the US for past two years.

The city of Krishnanagar in Nadia district is famous for idols made of clay and now Badkulla is slowly gaining popularity across the state. The demand for such idols has also increased.

Pal began working on the idols soon after he received the order in February and took nearly six months to complete. The Siddhidhata Ganesha is 3 feet high and 2.5 feet wide. The others are 2.5 feet high and weigh 75 kg. The cost of transportation is $1,350.

The craftsman said, “Last year, an idol of goddess Durga was sent to a club in America where it caught the attention of a member. He (Pradeep Debnath) then reached out to me on Facebook and later got my phone number and gave the order on call. Now, these idols will find a place in his house.” The price tag of these idols is estimated at Rs 1.5 lakh.

