Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

West Bengal: Massive blaze in Siliguri slum destroys hundreds of houses, leave three seriously injured

As a result of the efforts of eight fire tenders over the course of many hours, the fire was brought under control.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 11:25 PM IST

West Bengal: Massive blaze in Siliguri slum destroys hundreds of houses, leave three seriously injured
File Photo

A large fire broke out in a slum in the city of Siliguri in the northern West Bengal on Saturday evening, and at least three persons, including a fireman and a kid, were critically wounded, according to fire officials. Akhilesh Chaturvedi, Commissioner of Police, said that the cause of the fire remained unknown.

The fire broke out at 8 o'clock in the evening in ward 18 of the city, known as Rana Bustee, and was said to have destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses.

After many hours of firefighting, eight fire tenders were able to bring the incident under control.  While in town, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar went there to assess the situation.

As a result of the explosion of many cylinders, the fire quickly spread across the slum, which was home to some 2,000 people.

Also, READ: Karnataka: Explosion in moving autorickshaw injures two in Mangaluru, police begin probe

Residents reported fleeing their homes as the fire advanced, adding that they did not have time to retrieve any belongings. Ward councillor Mili Sinha was seen consoling the slum-dwellers

(With Inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Winter is coming: Check out these 5 destinations for your wintercation this year
Planning destination wedding? Choose from these 5 exotic places to make it a dreamy affair
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Viral Photos of the Day: Deepika Padukone stuns in black, Kartik Aaryan poses with fans at airport
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Owner of Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad found dead in his flat, suicide suspected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.