West Bengal: Man with fake currency worth Rs 4 lakh arrested at Bagdogra

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized fake currency notes worth Rs 4.01 lakh at Bagdogra, West Bengal from a person coming from Malda.

Acting on a tip-off that a person would come to Bihar More at Bagdogra from Malda by bus via Kishanganj, carrying a huge quantity of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) for delivery to his contact there, the DRI reached the location at 8:00 am on Wednesday.

On surveillance at Bihar more at Bagdogra, the officers noticed a man, matching their input, standing at the bus stand. Subsequently, they intercepted the said person.

The accused has been identified as Golam Martuja, 36 years old, hailing from Jagadishpur town in West Bengal.

On interrogation, it was found that he was carrying fake notes in Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denominations.

The intercepted person was brought to the DRI office in Siliguri, under summons, and after conducting a full-body search, two bundles of FICN were recovered from him.

Preliminary interrogation has revealed that the accused is a habitual offender. He also confessed that on two earlier occasions he had supplied fake notes to two of his contacts.

200 notes of Rs 2000 denomination each, and two fake notes of Rs 500 denomination each were recovered having a total face value of Rs 4,01,000.

The accused has been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act and other provisions of the IPC.