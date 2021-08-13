West Bengal lockdown update: Shops, restaurants and bars allowed to open till 10:30 pm

Keeping in view the coronavirus situation in the state, the West Bengal government extended the COVID-19 restrictions till August 30. However, it has eased some restrictions. As per the new rules, the daily night curfew will begin from 11 pm and will continue till 5 am the next day. The new rules will come into effect from August 16.

Earlier, the night restrictions was enforced from 9 pm to 5 am. Only emergency services will be allowed to function during the night curfew. With this new development of two-hour relaxation of night restrictions, the hotel and restaurants industry was hoping that their timings would also be relaxed. Before the announcement of the new rules, the hotels, and restaurants in the state were allowed to operate only till 8 pm.

New guidelines

Swimming pools, stadiums, and auditoriums will be allowed to function at 50% capacity.

Local trains will not be allowed to run until 50% of the rural population is vaccinated against COVID-19.

All shops and establishments including restaurants and bars can now remain open up to 10:30 pm at night.

Theatres and auditoriums will be allowed to open with 50% capacity and have to adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols.

Outdoor government programmes with the maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocols.