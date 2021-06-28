West Bengal lockdown: Restrictions extended till July 15 - What's allowed, what's not

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal on Monday (June 28) extended restrictions in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state till July 15.

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal on Monday (June 28) extended restrictions in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state till July 15. However, additional relaxations have been given.

West Bengal lockdown: What's allowed, what's not

1. Parlours, salons and spas will be allowed to open from 11 am to 6 pm with 50% strength. Staff and customers need to be vaccinated.

2. Bazaar, markets to open from 6 am to 12 pm. All retail stores to remain open from 11 am to 8 pm.

3. Gyms to open with 50% strength from 6 am 10 am in the morning and 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening.

4. Private and government buses to operate with 50% capacity.

5. Private and corporate offices to resume with 50% strength from 10 am to 4 pm. E-pass will be mandatory.

6. Banks to open between 10 am to 2 pm.

7. Staff special trains and metro to remain operational.

8. Bars, restaurants to open with 50% sitting capacity from 12 pm to 8 pm.

9. Shopping malls to open from 11 am to 6 pm with 30% gathering.

10. All political, social gatherings will remain suspended.

11. 50 people will be allowed in marriage ceremonies and 20 in funeral procession.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 14,94,949 on Sunday as 1,836 more people tested positive for the virus, the health department said in a bulletin. A total of 29 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 17,612, it said.

The state now has 21,884 active cases, while 14,55,453 people have recovered from the disease, including 2,022 since Saturday.